Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $290.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $251.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,398,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,508,000 after acquiring an additional 659,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

