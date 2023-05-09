Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

