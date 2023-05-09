Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.90) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Stock Up 0.3 %

Ibstock stock traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 175.12 ($2.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,258. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.97 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.80 ($2.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market cap of £687.95 million, a P/E ratio of 796.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.80.

Ibstock Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ibstock

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.30. Ibstock’s payout ratio is 4,090.91%.

In other news, insider Nicola Bruce bought 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,977.52 ($12,589.93). In related news, insider Nicola Bruce purchased 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £9,977.52 ($12,589.93). Also, insider Chris McLeish sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.17), for a total value of £5,074 ($6,402.52). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.