BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. BigCommerce has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.87%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,335 shares of company stock worth $5,870,282. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

