Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$10.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.47 and a 1 year high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.28). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 46.60%. The company had revenue of C$320.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.4695009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

