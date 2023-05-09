Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 471,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 176,023 shares.The stock last traded at $18.86 and had previously closed at $19.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blue Bird from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $604.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $79,577,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

