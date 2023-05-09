Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BPMC. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

BPMC opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

