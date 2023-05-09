Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,925.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. Argus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,639.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,587.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,294.08. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,731.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 131.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.