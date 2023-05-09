Bradley S. Powell Sells 12,138 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.