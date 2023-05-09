Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Target Price at $18.17

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

