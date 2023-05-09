Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target at $5.67

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 851,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $96.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading

