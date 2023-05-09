Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target at $26.27

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $161.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $32,192.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $86,602,098.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,118,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,741,359.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,718.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,460,092 shares of company stock worth $89,807,514 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.