Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $36.19

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.64. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -145.74%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

