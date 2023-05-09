Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canfor to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday.

Canfor Stock Performance

Canfor stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Canfor has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

