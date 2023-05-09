Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.98

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 18600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a market cap of C$130.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.39). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of C$268.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

