CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.78

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $490,373.96 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,602.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00289067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00561495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.00439671 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00147177 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.