Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. 578,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,200,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Cano Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $680.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.27 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cano Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after buying an additional 56,413 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

