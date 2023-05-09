Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 18.2% Higher

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) shares rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 457,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 98,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 78,700 hectares comprising 73 mineral exploration licences located within the Coast of Bays region of south-central Newfoundland.

