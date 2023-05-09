CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.01 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Citigroup boosted their price target on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.82.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CarGurus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CarGurus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

