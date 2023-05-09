CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.34 million. CarGurus also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.22-$0.25 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.62. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CarGurus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

