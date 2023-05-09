Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,057.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

