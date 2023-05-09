Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

