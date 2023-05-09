Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 1,783 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

