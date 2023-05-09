CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.