CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.43 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $53.43 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025026 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018502 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,664.73 or 0.99980925 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06651516 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,850,630.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

