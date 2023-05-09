Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Celanese Stock Down 1.4 %
Celanese stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,875. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.54.
In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celanese by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,102,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,103,000 after acquiring an additional 203,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
