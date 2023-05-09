Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.20

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $540,784.19 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.20212961 USD and is down -8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $467,721.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

