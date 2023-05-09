Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day moving average of $171.63. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

