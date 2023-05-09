Christopher Posner Sells 3,869 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Posner sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $17,023.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,514 shares in the company, valued at $759,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 380,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,798. The stock has a market cap of $225.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.88. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 89.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 56.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

