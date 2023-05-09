Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.