Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.
Clarivate Stock Performance
Shares of CLVT opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.
See Also
