Clarkson PLC (CKN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 64 on May 26th

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Clarkson Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,075 ($38.80) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,440 ($30.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,735 ($47.13). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,124.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,066.59. The firm has a market cap of £941.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,227.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarkson

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($38.93), for a total transaction of £33,564.80 ($42,353.06). Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarkson Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,740 ($47.19) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

