Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. Clearfield has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

