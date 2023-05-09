Clover Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $229,297.27 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $20.11 million and $229,297.27 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 402,037,461 coins and its circulating supply is 243,084,491 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

