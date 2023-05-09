CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 12.5%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 165,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 176,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.31 target price on shares of CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.40, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.38.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

