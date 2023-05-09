CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNX Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

