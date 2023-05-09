Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.61. 29,751,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,504,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.49 and a 200-day moving average of $175.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

