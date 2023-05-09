Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.74 on May 25th

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEPGet Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $66.36.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.