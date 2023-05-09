Cohen Lawrence B Buys Shares of 9,240 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $81,481,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,109,924 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $234.76. 8,854,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,721,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average is $158.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

