Cohen Lawrence B Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,047,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,121,326. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

