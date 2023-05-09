Cohen Lawrence B Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,440,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,171,063. The stock has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

