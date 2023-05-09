Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

STK opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

