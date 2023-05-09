Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

