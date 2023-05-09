Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Declares — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 1,918,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,319. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

