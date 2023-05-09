Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 on May 10th

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 1,918,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,319. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SID. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

