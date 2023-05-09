Comparing Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Novozymes A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($6.39) -0.77 Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 4.88 $500.53 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences.

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -65.33% -44.17% Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Sciences and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 3 3 0 2.29 Novozymes A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88

Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.86, indicating a potential upside of 162.93%. Novozymes A/S has a consensus price target of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 624.07%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Kodiak Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

