Connolly Sarah T. Acquires 736 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,027,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,543,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

