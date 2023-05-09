Connolly Sarah T. Buys 572 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.39. 2,318,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,279,508. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.63. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.