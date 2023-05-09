Connolly Sarah T. Buys Shares of 2,525 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 21,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.96. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

