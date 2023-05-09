Connolly Sarah T. Sells 130 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.55.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.45. 450,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

