Connolly Sarah T. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $233.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,279. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.29.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

